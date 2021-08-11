Biden praised Cuomo’s resignation and had previously called for the governor of New York to resign.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who had earlier called for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, now says he supports Cuomo’s plan to quit in two weeks amid sexual misconduct claims.

“I respect the governor’s choice,” Biden told reporters Tuesday, just hours after Cuomo announced his decision in a broadcast address.

Last week, Biden, a longtime supporter of Cuomo’s, publicly called for the governor’s resignation after an independent investigation found that at least 11 current and former state employees had made complaints of sexual harassment.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that Biden hasn’t spoken directly to Cuomo since the detailed article was released. Cuomo’s scheduled announcement was not communicated to the White House in advance, and no one from the White House has contacted Cuomo, she noted.

Cuomo has been a prominent player in Democratic politics and was widely expected to seek re-election to a fourth term as governor of New York, the country’s fourth most populous state.

Biden stated that he did not see the resignation having an impact on Democratic politics.

Biden stated, “The impact is entirely on Andrew Cuomo.”

Cuomo has categorically denied any misconduct.

Cuomo and Biden have long collaborated on infrastructure, and Biden was recently appointed to manage COVID-19 updates with states.

When asked about Cuomo’s track record, Biden replied, “He’s done a hell of a job” on “everything from access to voting to infrastructure to a whole range of things.” “That is why it is so depressing.”

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.