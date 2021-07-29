Biden is seen as benefiting the middle class by 62 percent of voters, a two-digit increase.

Since June, the number of people who believe Joe Biden’s policies assist the middle class has increased by double digits, indicating that the president’s economic initiatives are resonating with a wide range of voters.

Monmouth University research from June revealed that a slim majority of Americans (51%) perceived Biden’s policies as beneficial to the middle class. In July, polls by the institution found that the number had increased by 11 points. According to the poll, 62 percent of respondents believe Biden’s administration has helped the middle class, while two-thirds (66 percent) believe the president’s initiatives have helped disadvantaged families.

When the results are examined more closely, it appears that 21% believe Biden has benefited the middle class “a lot,” while 41% believe the president’s policies have improved matters “a little.” In addition, 31% of voters say the president has helped impoverished families “a lot,” while 35% say “a little.”

The poll also revealed widespread support for Biden’s major legislative objectives. Sixty-two percent of people approve the American Rescue Plan, which was passed by Congress without Republican support in March. That $1.9 trillion bill rewarded most Americans with $1,400 stimulus cheques, established a new Child Tax Credit, and bolstered federal unemployment benefits for jobless people.

Biden’s two current plans look to be gaining traction among voters. Seventy percent of voters endorsed the bipartisan American Jobs Plan, which is expected to pass the Senate next week. Meanwhile, 63 percent of people prefer the American Families Plan, which is not sponsored by Republican politicians.

The Monmouth survey has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points and was conducted from July 21 to 26.

The $1,400 stimulus checks that were issued as part of Biden’s American Rescue Plan were generally praised and credited with significantly lowering poverty levels across the country. Meanwhile, payments under the Child Tax Credit, which were included in the Act, began in July. Parents can get up to $300 per month for each child under the age of six and up to $250 per month for each child from six to seventeen under the programme.

