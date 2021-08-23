Biden is accused by Marjorie Taylor Greene of rushing Pfizer vaccine approval for his own benefit.

President Joe Biden allegedly influenced the FDA’s approval of a COVID-19 vaccination to benefit his presidency, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Initially, the Georgia Republican, who has been a vocal opponent of the COVID-19 vaccination, objected to the vaccine being given under an Emergency Use Authorization. With FDA approval imminent, Greene publicly opposed the approval and chastised the fact that it happened so close to Labor Day on Monday.

On Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Greene claimed, “It was supposed to be approved after Labor Day, but somehow it’s been cleared today because President Joe Biden agreed to speed it up.”

Greene was interrupted by Bannon, who clarified that she was “actually accusing the president of the United States” of influencing the approval process because the “bottom’s falling out of his administration,” a reference to the backlash he’s faced over the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Greene didn’t deny she was doing it, telling Bannon, “I’m not the only one that says it.”

Greene provided no evidence for her claim that Biden affected the process, and the FDA denied cutting any corners in the vaccine approval process. The vaccine was approved “expeditiously,” according to Peter Marks, Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, on Monday, but only in accordance with “our existing high requirements for vaccinations in the United States.”

Experts undertook a “very rigorous and thoughtful examination of the vaccination,” according to Marks, which required them to sift through hundreds of thousands of pages of data. Information on how vaccination recipients were doing six months after being inoculated was included in that review.

In December, Pfizer’s vaccine got an Emergency Use Authorization, allowing it to be used during the public health crisis. The FDA’s approval on Monday means the company can now market the vaccine in the United States, depending on continuing clinical trials.

The ruling is also expected to boost the number of vaccine mandates enacted, as it may give businesses confidence that they can legally demand employees to be vaccinated in order to perform in-person employment.

Greene fiercely opposed the demand of vaccinations in order to keep a job or participate in particular activities.