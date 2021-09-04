Biden is accused by Donald Trump Jr. of ‘abetting child sex trafficking’ in Afghanistan.

In a Saturday morning tweet, Donald Trump Jr. blasted President Joe Biden, accusing him of “aiding and abetting child sex trafficking” from Afghanistan.

The Associated Press said that US officials are concerned that some older Afghan refugee men may have brought child brides or other young women with them when they were evacuated from Kabul, prompting the rebuke from former President Donald Trump’s son. After some Afghan males allegedly arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin with minor spouses, the State Department reportedly sought “immediate guidance.”

“So the Biden Administration misled about vetting and appears to be helping and abetting child sex trafficking?” you could ask. On Saturday, Trump Jr., a vocal critic of the Biden administration and Democrats, tweeted.

“Way to go, boys. What happened to the rest of the media? Is there going to be only one narrative about this before they’re let into our country?” he wondered.

So the Biden administration misled about vetting and now appears to be assisting and abetting child sex trafficking?

Guys, you did an outstanding job. What happened to the rest of the media? Is there really only going to be one report about this before they enter our country? https://t.co/l0sNYHEslO

September 4, 2021 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr)

Separate sources claim that the Biden administration is unaware of the identities of many of the refugees evacuated from Kabul. According to Bloomberg, US authorities believe that many of the Afghan refugees were not on the “priority list,” which includes thousands of people who assisted America and its allies throughout the two-decade-long conflict.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has previously stated that everyone who was evacuated had been adequately “vetted.” The White House was contacted for comment by this publication, but no response was received right away.

“The State Department takes claims of forced marriage or other forms of human trafficking very seriously, and it is dedicated to protecting vulnerable people around the world. “We are cooperating across the US government, as well as with domestic and foreign partners, to discover potential incidents of forced marriage among vulnerable Afghans at relocation sites, and to safeguard any victims identified,” said a spokeswoman for. This is a condensed version of the information.