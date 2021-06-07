Biden has ordered a study into the origins of Covid-19.

President Joe Biden has directed US intelligence agencies to “redouble” their efforts in the investigation into the Covid-19 pandemic’s origins, including any possibility that the trail could lead to a Chinese laboratory.

After months of dismissing the notion as a far-fetched idea, the Biden administration is joining international pressure on China to be more forthcoming about the outbreak, both to quell criticism that the president has been too severe and to press China on alleged obstruction.

Mr. Biden requested a report from US intelligence agencies within 90 days.

The US will also continue to collaborate with like-minded countries.