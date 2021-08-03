Biden Extends Trump’s Migrant Expulsion Policy, Citing Delta Variant

President Joe Biden has chosen to defend former President Donald Trump’s Title 42 policy, which empowers border officials to deport migrants to Mexico or their home nations without giving them the opportunity to ask for humanitarian asylum.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the order Wednesday. The CDC claims that non-citizen migration, “regardless of nation of origin,” poses a “severe risk” of COVID-19 spreading further in the US, citing the threat of “emerging variations.”

The restriction will remain in effect until CDC Director Rochelle Walensky deems that non-citizen migration is no longer a “serious hazard to the public health,” according to the announcement.

The news is a setback for advocates and migrant assistance groups who have long campaigned for the policy’s repeal. According to these individuals, the approach puts those waiting at the border in risk and violates US refugee legislation and treaties. Last April, Josiah Heyman, head of the University of Texas at El Paso’s Center for Inter-American and Border Studies, spoke with This website about the consequences of this approach.

“In Mexico and Central America, the amount of violence and regional and local persecution has increased,” Heyman told This website at the time. “Title 42, which mandates the prompt expulsion of single adults and some families, has the unintended consequence of encouraging people to enter, be apprehended, be expelled, and attempt again until they succeed.”

Those who have invested in the journey north from Central America may opt to try entering again since that many people are just being directed back over the border. To avoid being caught, these individuals will occasionally conduct perilous desert excursions or risk catastrophic damage by boarding trains. When over 188,000 migrants crossed the border in June, NBC reported that 34% of those stopped had attempted to enter the border at least once before.

According to Human Rights First, these people, who often have no ties to the border, face serious dangers if they are deported under Title 42. Since Biden assumed office in January, 3,250 migrants have been kidnapped, attacked, raped, or smuggled across the border. This is a condensed version of the information.