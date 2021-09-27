Biden Defends Booster Shots While Receiving His: The United States Is “Doing More Than Every Other Nation.”

President Joe Biden is defending booster doses in the United States, claiming that the administration can provide a third dose to Americans while still donating vaccination supplies to other countries.

On Monday, Biden received his third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination at the White House. Before being sworn into the White House in January, Biden received his first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

On Monday, Biden stated, “Let me be clear, boosters are important.” “But getting more people vaccinated is the most critical thing we can do.”

A reporter queried the president about the World Health Organization’s (WHO) and other international leaders’ proposal that wealthier nations donate immunizations before providing boosters as he was getting the shot live on camera.

“We’re doing more than every other country combined,” Biden said, saying that the United States has already provided 1.1 billion immunizations and is sponsoring COVAX, a global project aimed at ensuring fair access to coronavirus vaccines.

Biden stated, “We’re going to do our share.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved a booster dosage of the Pfizer vaccine last week for older Americans and those at high risk of viral complications.

“Starting today, if you are six months away from your last dose of the Pfizer vaccination and you fall into one of three high-risk groups, you are eligible for a booster,” Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy stated.

People aged 65 and up, as well as residents of long-term care institutions, should get a booster dose six months after finishing their primary Pfizer series, according to the CDC.

Americans aged 50 to 64 who have underlying medical issues should also obtain a booster, according to the CDC. Those between the ages of 18 and 48 may be given a third shot if they have underlying diseases and based on their particular benefits and risks, according to the CDC.

Heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and other underlying diseases qualify.

Individuals at higher risk of COVID-19 infection in the workplace, such as health care workers and teachers, are also mentioned in the CDC recommendations. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rejected an agency advisory panel’s refusal to authorize booster shots for frontline employees.

. This is a condensed version of the information.