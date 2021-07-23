Biden Declares That Eliminating the Filibuster ‘Will Destabilize Congress and Create Gridlock.’

Democratic Vice President Joe Biden stated that eliminating the filibuster in the Senate would “throw the entire Congress into chaos” and result in paralysis.

An participant stated during Wednesday night’s CNN Town Hall that Biden had previously described Republican efforts to restrict voting rights as the “the most dangerous threat to voting and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history.”

“While you have condemned these attacks, you and congressional members of your party have done little to actually put an end to them,” the attendee stated. If these efforts are truly the most perilous in our history, is not it reasonable to abolish the filibuster in order to safeguard our democracy and the freedom to vote?”

Biden stated that he stood by his remarks about the Republican Party’s efforts. He then stated his desire to alter the filibuster by requiring senators to remain up and speaking during the process of obstructing legislation. Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, floated a similar notion in March.

“If it’s a relic of Jim Crow, it’s been used to fight against civil rights legislation historically, why protect it?” CNN host Don Lemon said during the town hall.

“There is no reason to protect it,” Biden responded, “except that you will throw the entire Congress into chaos and… nothing will get done.”

“Wouldn’t my friends on the other side love to have debate about the filibuster instead of passing the [voting rights]act?” Biden persisted.

