Biden claims that the US could not leave Afghanistan without causing chaos.

In an interview broadcast Thursday, President Joe Biden defended the US pullout from Afghanistan, claiming that there was no way to leave the nation “without mayhem erupting.”

Last Saturday, the US-backed government in Afghanistan crumbled as the Taliban reclaimed control of the country just two weeks before the US planned to complete its full troop pullout. As a result, the US has raced to evacuate all remaining Americans in the nation, as well as thousands of Afghans who served alongside the US and its allies during the two-decade-long conflict.

Biden and his administration have been chastised for failing to foresee the Taliban’s quick takeover and for failing to better prepare to evacuate Americans and Afghans who aided US activities in the nation. In an interview with ABC News on Thursday morning, however, the president pushed back against these charges.

“However, I don’t know how they got out without causing mayhem. “I have no idea how that happened,” remarked the president.

When asked if there was an intelligence failure leading up to the Taliban’s swift return to power, Biden claimed that unexpected events occurred.

“When you saw the significant breakdown of the Afghan troops we had trainedâ€”up to 300,000 of them just dumping their equipment and taking off, that was…what happened,” the president stated. “It just occurred that way.”

Prior to the pullout, military and intelligence estimates predicted that the US-backed government in Afghanistan may fall apart within 30 to 90 days after US soldiers left. Kabul was taken over by the Taliban two weeks before the United States planned to leave on August 31. While the Taliban has gained control of the capital, it has so far refused to challenge US control of the airport, allowing Americans and some Afghans to flee the country safely.

The departure is being overseen by Biden’s administration, but former President Donald Trump’s administration struck a peace accord with the Taliban in February 2020. The United States agreed to withdraw all of its troops under the Trump accord. This is a condensed version of the information.