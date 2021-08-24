Biden claims that if US troops remain in Afghanistan after the August 31 deadline, they risk being attacked by ISIS.

Despite the Taliban’s takeover, President Joe Biden is sticking to his August 31 schedule for withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan.

Biden justified the decision to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, saying there is a “increasing risk of an assault” by ISIS-K, the terrorist group’s Afghan affiliate.

“Every day we’re on the ground, we know ISIS-K is planning an attack on the airport, targeting both US and ally personnel as well as innocent civilians,” the president stated.

The president made the remarks after meeting with G7 leaders to address the Afghan problem. Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and others were among those who attended.

The leaders closed the meeting with a clear statement to stay unified and “locked at the hip in terms of what we have to achieve,” according to Biden.

He also stated that the US and its European partners agreed that any future government’s legitimacy is contingent on it upholding international duties, such as preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists.

Several European leaders, as well as MPs from both parties, had asked Biden to extend the evacuation deadline through the end of the month on Tuesday.

The Taliban, on the other hand, have promised retaliation if Biden’s original withdrawal deadline is not met.

Suhail Shaheen, an official spokeswoman for the militant group, told Sky News, “It’s a red line.” “President Biden declared that all military forces will be withdrawn on August 31. So, if they extend it, that means they’re extending occupation when it’s unnecessary.”

After the Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15, Biden dispatched thousands more troops to Afghanistan to evacuate American residents and friends. Since the terrorist group gained control of the capital, he stated on Tuesday that more than 70,000 people have been evacuated.

“These figures are a credit to our heroic service women and men, our diplomats on the ground in Kabul, and our allies who are still standing with us,” Biden added.

However, he cautioned that the withdrawal’s completion by August 31 is contingent on the Taliban cooperating and granting access to the airport for individuals desiring to depart. This is a condensed version of the information.