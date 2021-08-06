Biden Attended a Press Conference in a Tan Suit; Twitter Remembers Obama Doing the Same

While announcing a positive employment report, US President Joe Biden wore a tan suit, which sparked outrage on Twitter since it was a throwback to former President Barack Obama’s controversial light-colored suit from seven years ago.

A Biden flex is wearing a tan suit while promising a million new jobs. pic.twitter.com/lSHAgkUUQ9

August 6, 2021 — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald)

Other presidents, such as Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, have worn beige on occasion without causing a stir, and Biden’s choice didn’t seem to cause much of a stir, despite the fact that it became a hot topic on Twitter.

On August 28, 2014, while Obama was presenting an update on the US military response to the terrorist Islamic State in Syria, he wore a tan suit for the first time, which has its own Wikipedia page. It was a Thursday at the time. His outfit received mixed reviews from fashion reviewers, but conservative media and other critics pounced on it, claiming it was too casual for the important subject.

I’ll lose all faith in whoever is operating @BarackObama’s accounts if he doesn’t tweet “Nice suit” with a photo of Biden in a tan suit.

August 6, 2021 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler)

Representative Peter King, a Republican from New York who did not seek reelection last year, was an outspoken opponent of Obama’s light suit choice at the time.

During an appearance on NewsMaxTV at the time, King remarked, “There’s no way any of us can excuse what the president did yesterday.” “When the entire world is watching…a week, two weeks of waiting to see what the US will do. For him to walk out in a light suit, a light tan suit, stating, “First and foremost, I want to talk about what most Americans care about the revision of second quarter economic numbers.”

Obama’s beige suit, according to Fox Business analyst Lou Dobbs, was “surprising to a lot of folks” and “un-presidential.”

On Friday, the reaction to Biden’s speech was more laughing about Obama’s blowback than vocal criticism.

As the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, Biden said that employment grew in July.

pic.twitter.com/dKaeJ6oJBi tan suit alert

