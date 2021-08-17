Biden Approves Hundreds of Millions in Emergency Funds to Assist Afghan Refugees

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has pledged up to $500 million from the United States Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund to help Afghan refugees.

According to Biden’s order, the monies will be used to “address the acute refugee and migration requirements of refugees, victims of violence, and other persons at risk as a result of the situation in Afghanistan.”

Biden’s directive is based on the 1962 Migration and Refugee Assistance Act, according to him. The legislation empowers the president to assist those who have been forced to flee their homes due to violence, persecution, or other threats around the world.

The Biden administration is scrambling to remove Afghan allies who assisted the US during its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan. Over the last two weeks, the Taliban have rapidly retaken the country.

According to Experts in Crisis, a humanitarian organization, and Blake Hall, a former US Army Captain, the Taliban murders people who assist US forces on a daily basis. According to No One Left Behind, a veteran-led organisation representing Afghan and Iraqi interpreters, the Taliban has killed at least 300 Afghans who worked as translators for US forces since 2014.

The Taliban, on the other hand, claimed on Monday that Afghans who assisted US and NATO forces did not have to fear for their lives.

According to a Taliban statement, “[such Afghans]should express repentance for their past deeds and must not engage in such activities in the future that amount to treason against Islam and the country.”

The Taliban’s statement added, “But none should currently desert the country,” referring to itself as the Islamic Emirate. The Islamic Emirate will not bother them, but instead encourages them to resume their normal lives and, if they have any skills, to serve their country. They will not be in any risk as a result of our actions.”

Biden has promised to give Special Immigration Visas to assist thousands of Afghan interpreters and translators in relocating to the United States. Some have been sent out of the country and are being held in an unidentified place while their visa applications are being processed.

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson slammed the Biden administration for assisting Afghan refugees in relocating to the United States on Monday night. According to Carlson, the Democratic president’s actions show that he values. This is a condensed version of the information.