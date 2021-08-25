Biden Approves Disaster Declaration as California Wildfires Burn Over 1.3 Million Acres.

In response to active wildfires that have burnt more than 1.3 million acres throughout California, President Joe Biden has approved a disaster designation for the state.

Biden “announced that a major disaster exists in the State of California and directed Federal funding to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the regions devastated by wildfires beginning on July 14, 2021, and continuing,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement stated, “The President’s order makes Federal funding accessible to affected residents in the counties of Lassen, Nevada, Placer, and Plumas.”

Federal assistance can be used to help households and business owners restore damages caused by the fire, according to the statement. Federal financing is also available on a cost-sharing basis to state, tribal, and eligible local governments, as well as some private nonprofit groups, for emergency protective measures, according to the statement.

The White House announcement comes just one day after California Governor Gavin Newsom asked Biden to declare a catastrophe in response to the current wildfires.

“As California faces these devastating wildfires caused by climate change impacts, we are using every available tool we have to keep communities safe,” Newsom said in a statement on Monday. “We are trying to put assistance services in place for impacted persons to facilitate their recovery from these tragic fires even as the fires continue to burn.”

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 11 active wildfires had burned a total of 1,332,025 acres across California.

The Dixie Fire, which has burned over 733,000 acres and is currently 43 percent contained, is California’s largest active fire. The Dixie Fire has grown in size since it began on July 13 and is now the second-largest wildfire in California history.

The McFarland Fire, the Monument Fire, and the Caldor Fire, in addition to the Dixie Fire, have all burned over 100,000 acres.

While multiple wildfires are presently raging in northern California, officials in Los Angeles recently advised citizens to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season in southern California, which typically runs from October to December.

Wildfires in California are on the rise, according to Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas, who spoke at a press conference earlier this week. This is a condensed version of the information.