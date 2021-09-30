Biden and Schumer are “well aware” of reconciliation priorities, according to Kyrsten Sinema.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s office stated Thursday that President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are “completely aware” of her demands for the measure, amid a budget reconciliation debate.

Sinema made her objection to the proposed $3.5 trillion price tag apparent more than two months ago, according to John LaBombard, the Arizona Democrat’s communications director.

“In August, she spoke directly with Senate Majority Leader Schumer and the White House about her specific concerns and priorities, including dollar figures,” LaBombard added. “Allegations that the Senator hasn’t told President Biden and Senator Schumer about her views are false.”

As the Democrats attempt to enact a spending bill that includes big investments to tackle climate change and enhance the social safety net, all eyes are on Sinema and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. Both moderate members have expressed reservations about the bill’s cost.

To bypass the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster, the party will need all 50 members of its caucus to endorse the bill.

Sinema’s office stressed Thursday that the major negotiators are aware of her thoughts on the plan, despite the fact that she hasn’t publicly said what she wants added or removed from it.

“Like our bipartisan infrastructure measure, President Biden offered the proposed budget reconciliation package, and President Biden and his team, as well as Senator Schumer and his team, are well aware of Senator Sinema’s goals, concerns, and ideas,” LaBombard said.

