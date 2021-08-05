Biden and Harris Host Hispanic Leaders at the White House to Address Latino Immunization Shortages

While Republicans in southern states have been the focus of much of the attention on unvaccinated Americans, the reality is significantly more convoluted.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, which publishes a Vaccine Monitor report on the profile of the unvaccinated on a regular basis, discovered that although white Republicans account for 37 percent of unvaccinated adults, Hispanic people account for 18 percent of the group.

However, although 65 percent of unvaccinated whites and 58 percent of unvaccinated Republicans said they will “definitely not” get the vaccination, only 13 percent of Latinos said they will, with 27 percent saying they will “wait and see.”

Latino grassroots leaders who met privately with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Tuesday were focused on the potential to change the numbers and save lives.

While the Delta variation is a more “transmissible” strain of the virus, Biden stated before the conference that “we’re not seeing a corresponding uptick in hospitalizations or deaths in much of the country because of the immunizations.”

Biden stated, “This is an epidemic of the unvaccinated, a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

According to five attendees who talked with This website, as a discussion that was intended to last an hour turned into two, Latino leaders focused on two difficult challenges of getting the Hispanic community vaccinated.

Maria Teresa Kumar, the executive director of Voto Latino, told Biden about her mother, who works in elder care and was apprehensive to obtain the vaccine.

It took two months, but her mother finally said she was apprehensive to get the vaccine because a gym acquaintance had sent her WhatsApp videos of a woman in a lab coat who appeared “impeccable” and “trustworthy” and claimed the immunizations were unsafe.

Kumar had no idea that the battle had reached the home front, despite the fact that he had launched a $22 million anti-disinformation lab partnership between Voto Latino and Media Matters to combat disinformation targeting the Latino community and the threat of disinformation on democracy and public health.

Biden and Harris were particularly involved on the topic of misinformation, according to participants, as they spoke about how difficult it was to identify the sources of disinformation efforts and discussed. This is a condensed version of the information.