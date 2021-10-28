Biden and Democratic leaders reach a $1.75 trillion deal in the hopes of breaking the gridlock on the agenda.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a $1.75 trillion expansion of the social safety net on Thursday, which will fund universal pre-kindergarten, subsidized child care, expanded access to home health care for seniors, efforts to combat climate change, hearing coverage for Medicare seniors, and other priorities on Biden’s agenda.

After resistance from moderate Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, whose votes are required for passage in the upper chamber where Democrats hold only 50 seats, the $1.75 trillion price tag falls far short of the more than $3 trillion that Democrats had originally sought. It also excludes some of Biden’s priorities, such as paid family leave and initiatives to reduce prescription medication costs.

“President Biden is confident that this framework will pass both chambers of Congress and that he will sign it into law,” a senior administration official told reporters Thursday morning.

The framework will guide the crafting of legislative language, according to the White House, while the actual text is still being developed.

For weeks, progressive Democrats in the House have resisted the idea that a basic “framework” would be enough guarantee to allow them to lift their moratorium on a separate $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure that has bipartisan support in the Senate and only requires a final House vote to pass.

It’s unclear whether there will be enough buy-in to ensure that both legislation succeed.

Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, a Washington Democrat, told reporters at the Capitol on Thursday morning that the framework will “show enormous momentum,” but that her caucus might not approve it.

“What we’ve always stated is that we want to see what’s actually in the bill—the legislative text,” she explained. “Assuming we’re okay with it, we’ll pass both legislation at the same time.” Before delivering a public statement on the framework, Biden will meet with Democrats on Capitol Hill on Thursday morning. After that, he’ll travel to Europe for a week.

