Between 2005 and 2013, California forced 144 women to be sterilized: An audit

Thousands of women who were forcibly sterilized by the California government decades ago are set to receive up to $25,000 in compensation, making the state the third to do so.

But California’s proposal is unique in that it would compensate women who were forced to get sterilized while detained by the state, some as recently as 2010.

The practice was initially reported by the Center for Investigative Reporting in 2013, prompting an investigation that found 144 women who were forced into sterilization between 2005 and 2013, with little or no indication that officials counseled them or provided alternative treatment.

Despite the fact that the ladies signed consent papers, the audit found that in 39 cases, officials did not follow all of the legal requirements for obtaining patient authorization.

Lorena Garcia Zermeo, policy and communications coordinator for the advocacy group California Latinas for Reproductive Justice, said, “We must acknowledge and face our tragic history.” “This isn’t something that happened once and for all.”

Following Virginia and North Carolina, California will be at least the third state to compensate victims of the so-called eugenics movement, which peaked in the 1930s. Supporters of the movement felt that sterilizing persons with mental diseases, physical disabilities, and other undesirable characteristics would benefit humanity.

Only a few hundred of the more than 20,000 people sterilized in California before the ban was abolished in 1979 are still alive. The state has set aside $7.5 million for the reparations program as part of its $262.6 billion operating budget, which is currently pending signature by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The forced sterilization program in California began in 1909, following similar legislation in Indiana and Washington. It was by far the most extensive program, accounting for over a third of all sterilizations carried out in the US under those regulations.

According to Paul Lombardo, a law professor at Georgia State University and an authority on the eugenics movement, California’s statute was so well-known that it inspired similar procedures in Nazi Germany.

“At its most basic level, eugenics promises: ‘We could get rid of all the state institutions—prisons, hospitals, asylums, orphanages,’” Lombardo added. “If you sterilized all of their parents, those who were in them wouldn’t be born after a while.”

