Beto O’Rourke’s path to governor is paved with Latino voters, but they aren’t a sure thing.

Rural roundtables and loud rallies have characterized Beto O’Rourke’s first two weeks on the campaign road, with an undertone of celebrity-like enthusiasm rarely seen in politics. However, they also include a somber judgment from analysts and the candidate himself that he will have a difficult time unseating Governor Greg Abbott in a year’s time.

An issue that has gone unnoticed thus far is a microcosm of the race as a whole.

O’Rourke can get the votes he needs in Texas – among Latino voters — to raise his numbers and shock the country. But, precisely when he needs them the most, the electorate looks to be turning against Democrats at the worst conceivable time.

In 2018, with Hispanics accounting for more than a quarter of the Texas electorate, O’Rourke received 64% support from Latinos, compared to 35% for his opponent Ted Cruz. Abbott, on the other hand, did better in his 13-point win over Lupe Valdez, capturing 42 percent of the Latino vote.

O’Rourke seemed surprised by the level of attention and support his candidacy garnered, and supporters acknowledge that Latino engagement was too little and too late to be crucial, according to organizers who worked on the 2018 campaign.

O’Rourke’s team and supporters argue that Latinos will be prioritized after four years and a failed presidential campaign.

Senator Cesar Blanco, a Democrat from Texas, says he’s known O’Rourke since he was a municipal councilman a decade ago and is helping the campaign as a senator and a friend. He claims that campaigns have two types of currency: time and money, and that the campaign is allocating O’Rourke’s crucial time on the campaign trail to South Texas and interacting with Latino voters on the ground at the outset.

“Where a candidate first stops counts, especially in Texas,” Blanco told The Washington Newsday. “When you look at where Beto launched off his campaign, the first areas he went were to the border.” “I believe he recognizes that the way to victory is primarily through the Democratic base and independents, with minorities, particularly Latinos, making up the majority of the electorate.” Early on, O’Rourke hosted events with health care professionals in Hidalgo County, organizers in McAllen, and law enforcement leaders in Brownsville. This is a condensed version of the information.