Beto O’Rourke calls Texas’ anti-abortion bill the “worst anti-health women’s care law in the United States.”

Texas’ new draconian abortion legislation, according to Beto O’Rourke, has established a “system of legalized harassment” of women and those who might help them have the surgery.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who served in the United States House of Representatives from Texas’ 16th congressional district until 2019, stated his displeasure with the approval of Senate Bill 8, which prohibits abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat.

After the United States Supreme Court declined to halt the country’s harshest abortion laws, which effectively ban the operation for women who are more than six weeks pregnant, pro-abortion groups and celebrities have joined the clamor of anger.

“Nearly no one will be able to get a safe, legal abortion in a state that leads the country and much of the developed world in maternal mortality—because it was already so difficult for women to get healthcare, family planning help, or to see a doctor of any kind at all,” he wrote in an email to his supporters.

According to him, Texas “has created a system of sanctioned harassment with the passing of the country’s worst anti-health women’s care statute.”

He also mentioned the part of the law that makes it illegal to “assist or abet” an abortion, potentially resulting in jail time and fines for not only medical personnel, but even those who drove the ladies to the surgery.

According to O’Rourke, the bill “essentially provides a $10,000 bounty on anyone who supports a woman trying to exercise her basic right to determine her own health and destiny.”

His message, which began with the phrase “a terrible week for Texas,” denounced the state’s “radical, out of control Republican leadership” and targeted the Texas legislature’s passage of a “anti-voter elections measure” on Tuesday.

Democrats and voting rights activists have slammed the bill for making it more difficult for some Texans to vote.

He launched a technology on Thursday that allows people to register to vote at home by sending volunteers to their homes when they desire it.

In his fundraising pitch for his political action committee, Powered By People, O’Rourke also slammed a recent reform to the state’s firearms laws. This is a condensed version of the information.