Bethenny Frankel is a well-known television personality. Hurricane Sandy cost $1.5 million. The Ida Relief Effort Delivers Supplies and Cash to Louisiana.

A relief effort in Louisiana led by entrepreneur and philanthropist Bethenny Frankel aims to mitigate flood damage to people’s houses, provide basic supplies, and, eventually, put money in people’s pockets.

Hurricane Ida slammed Louisiana as a category 4 storm after swiftly developing, delivering some of the worst floods the New Orleans area has seen in years. Some inhabitants were still without power, safe drinking water, or basic necessities five days after the storm hit, and Frankel’s $1.5 million relief effort is attempting to alleviate some of the pain.

Frankel told This website, “You have to do it like it’s a military operation.” “You have to trust that you’ll be able to go in, that it’ll be safe, and that the correct people will be doing it. Former Green Berets are assisting villagers in putting roofs on their homes.”

BStrong: Disaster Relief was founded by Bethenny Frankel, who rose to fame on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City while building her Skinny Girl enterprise. BStrong’s cooperation with the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) began with a $300,000 relief effort following Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and has already delivered more than $110 million in aid worldwide.

Donations have increased dramatically over the years as a result of their reputation as a reliable aid agency, and Frankel’s organization has been able to continuously stock a warehouse in Miami. Frankel’s team was able to have trucks ready to travel for the area as soon as Hurricane Ida made landfall since they had supplies on hand and the capacity to pack survival kits ahead of time.

“We’re always ready to go ahead of time, and we can be ready to run and gun when we can forecast these storms,” Frankel added. “It’s like a Costco in terms of organization.”

While the contents of the kits vary depending on the situation, Frankel pointed out that people will always require food, drink, medical supplies, and, in many cases, battery-powered lights. 2,000 people were given survival kits at a distribution drive on Thursday, which featured goods like as personal protective equipment and enough food to last a family for a month.

Frankel added, “It’s a fantastic attendance.” “That was our largest drive to date.”

Along with monetary donations, Frankel said, which help BStrong and GEM respond to disasters. This is a condensed version of the information.