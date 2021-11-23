Best Buy blames theft for a drop in profits as organized robberies rise in the United States.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said organized theft was one of the causes negatively affecting the company’s bottom line, following the latest incidence in a national trend of smash-and-grab robberies.

A bunch of burglars broke into a Nordstrom at The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles on Monday night, damaging the store’s window displays and stealing as much stuff as they could before fleeing.

According to the Associated Press, police from the Los Angeles Police Department pursued down an SUV and apprehended three persons.

Similar thefts have occurred in San Francisco, Beverly Hills, and a Chicago suburb, among other places.

According to a recent poll by the National Retail Federation, many establishments are experiencing an uptick in coordinated thefts as well as greater violence from the perpetrators.

One of the causes for a drop in gross profit margin in the third quarter, according to Best Buy, was an increase in thefts. According to Barry, the company is noticing an upsurge in thefts across the country, but particularly in San Francisco.

During a conference call with investors on Tuesday, Barry said, “We are clearly seeing more and more specifically organized retail crime and episodes of shrink at our sites.” “This is a real problem that affects and scares real people,” says the author. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In a daring orchestrated theft across the Bay Area, groups of burglars smashed glass cases and window displays and raided high-end establishments, stole jewelry, sunglasses, luggage, and other products before leaving in waiting automobiles.

The crimes are said to be the result of sophisticated criminal networks that recruit primarily young people to steal stuff from retailers around the country and then sell it on internet marketplaces. Thefts are increasing, according to experts and law enforcement officials, as the holiday shopping season begins.

Best Buy is employing security guards and working with its vendors on new ways to stage the merchandise, according to Barry.

According to mall and retail security specialist David Levenberg, loss prevention workers and security guards are often trained not to engage with thieves. They are neither trained or equipped to pursue or subdue suspects, and the risk of violence is too high; instead, they are to “observe and report.” This is a condensed version of the information.