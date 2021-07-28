‘Best Airbnb Guest in the World’ She was so well-behaved that the host wanted to give her a refund.

Guests on Airbnb are known for leaving messes, stealing valuables, and ruining the house with crazy parties. That’s why one host couldn’t believe her eyes when her visitor not only cleaned up after themselves, but also brought her a present.

Nicole, a TikTok user, gushed over a woman she dubbed the “world’s best Airbnb visitor,” who was so neat and spotless that Nicole joked she’d have to reimburse her.

Nicole, who manages the Virginia property, posted a video with the description, “I totally liked this AirBnB guest!”

A letter and gift bag holding what appears to be a bottle of champagne were left on the kitchen counter in the footage.

Nicole exclaims, as she films the clean property, “This is the world’s best Airbnb guest.” She genuinely took the trash out and bagged it herself when she left me this gift. I’m going to have to repay this girl. What the hell, have a look at this. “Did she also wash the sheets?”

The video shows an orderly pile of what appear to be bedsheets and towels, as well as a stripped bed.

Nicole added in the comments, “She even divided her recyclables!”

Since May, the video, which can be viewed here, has received more than 3 million views.

Many TikTok viewers praised the guest’s cleanliness, with Alfie remarking, “OK, I suppose Monica from pals just stayed over lol.”

“She either worked in hospitality or was raised right,” Rick wrote.

Txcowgirlrose commented, “Probably terrified of getting a nasty visitor review.”

“Then others leave it like their mother would arrange it,” Daniel Orman responded.

The house seemed strangely clean to Onion Flies, who warned, “It’s a cover up believe 10000 percent.” This is something I’ve done before. She’s made a colossal blunder somewhere. Check the oven; it’s turned on.”

“Crime scene cleaning and gift bribery,” Dorothy Sawyer joked. “Thank you for coming.”

“Is this not normal?” Meg wondered. It’s the bare minimum of respect for me to leave my AirBnB cleaner than I found it. Though that’s nice, I’m going to start buying wine.”

However, some people stated that they would never follow in this guest's footsteps, saying, "I mean.