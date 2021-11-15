Bernie Sanders is only a year younger than Patrick Leahy and has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont said on Monday that he will not seek re-election, whereas Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is only one year younger than Leahy, has no plans to retire at this time.

“I have come to the judgment that it is time to set down the gavel,” Leahy declared from his home state of Vermont.

“It is time to transfer the torch to the next Vermonter who will continue this work for our beautiful state,” Leahy said. It’s time to return home…. I’m proud to be the longest-serving senator because I know that my tenure in the Senate has made a difference for Vermonters, and I hope that it continues to do so in the future.