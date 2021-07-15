Bernie Sanders is ‘concerned about inflation,’ according to him. However, he insists that the $3.5 trillion bill will not worsen the situation.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, expressed alarm about inflation but asserted that President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders’ proposed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation proposal would not exacerbate the problem.

Inflation, excluding energy and food, jumped 4.5 percent in June, the highest level since September 1991. Consumer prices rose by 5.4 percent, the highest monthly increase in nearly 13 years.

Meanwhile, Biden and Democrats have suggested a large $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan, which has Republicans, moderate Democrats, and some experts concerned about inflation.

During a Wednesday interview with CNN, Sanders, who is a member of the Democratic Party and chairs the Senate Budget Committee, was asked about these concerns in regard to the massive spending proposal.

Sanders stated, “Among many other things, I am concerned about inflation.” “As I’m sure you’re aware, this bill—this $3.5 trillion, plus another $600 billion in an ostensibly bipartisan infrastructure bill—will pay for itself. It will be funded in a number of ways, including increased taxes on the rich and major corporations.

“As a result, the inflation concerns should be alleviated.”

“Inflation is a genuine concern,” Sanders went on to say. He did, however, suggest that politicians should be “concerned” about the fact that salaries had not kept pace with inflation for decades.

“People are paying far more for childcare, college, and healthcare than they can afford, and this legislation begins to address those concerns,” he said.

In statements to the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dismissed inflation fears.

“Inflation has accelerated and is expected to continue elevated in the coming months before leveling off. As the substantial pandemic-related price decreases from last spring disappear out of the 12-month computation, inflation is momentarily boosted by base effects,” Powell said.

The $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation proposal was announced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, on Tuesday. The large spending plan promises to fund school goals, extend access to health care, and give extra child care money. Biden met with Democratic members of Congress to discuss the plans in greater depth.

While Republicans and some economists have repeatedly warned of the dangers of inflation, the White House and many economists have mostly dismissed these concerns. This is a condensed version of the information.