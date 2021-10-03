Bernie Sanders dismisses Kyrsten Sinema’s criticism of the infrastructure bill delay as “wrong.”

Senator Bernie Sanders called Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s appraisal of progressive Democrats’ successful push to postpone a vote on the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure “false,” and said she was wrong.

For months, progressive leaders and leading Democrats have predicted that the bipartisan infrastructure bill would be passed alongside a larger partisan $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” reconciliation bill. However, moderates, including Sinema, were enraged last week when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, postponed a vote on the bipartisan proposal because it appeared there would not be enough votes to pass it.

Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema termed the postponement a “ineffective stunt.” The delay, according to the moderate lawmaker, is “inexcusable” and “very distressing.”

“I believe Senator Sinema is mistaken. “I think it’s been clear from day one—the president has stated it, Speaker Pelosi has said it, Majority Leader in the Senate [Chuck] Schumer has said it—both of these bills are moving forward in lockstep,” Sanders said on ABC News’ This Week on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Vermont senator praised progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives for their successful campaign to postpone the vote.

“Congratulations to the House Progressive Caucus and those Democrats who insisted on both the Infrastructure Bill and the Reconciliation Bill being passed by Congress. Sanders stated, “Now is the moment to join with working families and take on Pharma’s, the fossil fuel industry’s, and the billionaire class’s greed.”

Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, both moderate Democrats, have been vocal opponents of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Both have expressed reservations about spending such a large sum on top of the $1.2 trillion in the bipartisan measure and the $1.9 trillion in President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was passed in March.

However, the vast majority of Democratic members and the White House support passage of both bills because they would carry out key elements of Biden’s Build Back Better plan. Defenders of the expenditure have also pointed out that it will be spread out over a decade and that a large portion of it will be funded by higher taxes on the wealthiest Americans and companies.

Manchin has stated that a reduced bill would be acceptable to him. This is a condensed version of the information.