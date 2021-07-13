Bernie Sanders demands that Cuba respect the rights of the opposition. The ‘Unilateral’ US Embargo is slammed.

Bernie Sanders took more than a day and a half to reply to the Cuba protests, but he did so just before midnight on Monday. He urged the Cuban government to “respect opposition rights” of protestors, while also criticizing America’s “embargo on Cuba,” which he believes should be lifted.

Sanders, a self-described socialist and a leading figure in the American socialist movement, is the most prominent progressive legislator to respond to the protests in Cuba. The former presidential contender is also the most high-profile American politician to publicly call for the end of the decades-long embargo.

“Everyone has the freedom to express themselves and live in a democratic society. I urge the Cuban government to respect the rights of the opposition and desist from using violence. It’s also past time to lift the unilateral US embargo on Cuba, which has only served to harm the Cuban people, not to help them,” Sanders said late Monday night in a tweet.

