Bernie Sanders and Pramila Jayapal are certain about it. Between Progressives and Moderates, there is no schism.

Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Pramila Jayapal, both progressives, have asserted that there is no rift in Congress between moderate Democrats and progressives, pointing out that President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is supported by the vast majority of Democratic MPs.

Senators Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) have emerged as Biden’s most vocal critics of his “human infrastructure” reconciliation measure. While a few other moderates have expressed reservations about the bill’s large price tag (originally $3.5 trillion) and specific measures, the majority of Democratic senators have endorsed it to carry out the president’s objectives.

“What do you do if you have a divided caucus—you have 25 people who want to do one thing and 25 people who want to do the other thing?” “You compromise,” Sanders said in an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday.

The Vermont independent went on to say that this isn’t the case right now in the Senate. “It is hardly a 50-50 compromise” when “you have 48 individuals who want to do something and two who don’t,” he remarked. According to many recent polls, Biden, like the vast majority of Democratic voters, as well as many independents and Republicans, strongly favors the reconciliation package.

In a Saturday interview with MSNBC, Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who leads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, predicted that the reconciliation package will pass around 85 percent of Biden’s agenda. To pass the measure, however, Jayapal stated that “you have to have all 50 [Democratic Caucus] senators on board.”

“This is not a discussion between progressives and moderates,” Jayapal stated. The issue, according to the congressman, is about “opportunity versus deterioration.” “The United States has to invest in a variety of things that will allow average working families to have a better life,” she stated.

Only “a small handful” of Democrats in the House of Representatives, as well as Sinema and Manchin in the Senate, are opposed to the bill, according to Jayapal.

“I’m not making a snide remark. “We need everyone on board since the margins are so thin,” she explained. “That’s why the progressive caucus has been saying, ‘Look, we’re supporting the president.’ This is a condensed version of the information.