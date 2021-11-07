Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have slammed conservative Democrats for their demands to reduce the deficit.

Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chastised Democratic lawmakers for delaying approval of the Build Back Better Act by demanding an examination of the bill’s fiscal implications.

Late Friday, the House passed President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with the help of 13 Republicans. Six leftist Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, voted against the bill’s passage.

It came after a deal was reached for progressives to support the infrastructure bill—which they had held up for months in an attempt to persuade moderates to support the larger social safety and climate bill—if moderates agreed to support the Build Back Better Act after the Congressional Budget Office provided a cost estimate (CBO).

After five moderate Democrats wanted a review from the CBO on the bill’s long-term effects on the budget deficit, the vote on the Build Back Better Act was postponed until later this month. They eventually promised to support the Build Back Better Act by the week of November 15 assuming the CBO’s estimate matches the White House’s cost projections.

Reps. Ed Case, Josh Gottheimer, Stephanie Murphy, Kathleen Rice, and Kurt Schrader stated in a statement that if the bill’s fiscal estimates cause problems, “we remain committed to working to overcome any inconsistencies in order to pass Build Back Better legislation.”

However, Sanders chastised the members, questioning why they were not equally alarmed by a CBO report showing the infrastructure plan would raise the federal deficit.

"Interesting. Conservative Democrats want to make sure Build Back Better is fully funded at the same time they voted for an infrastructure plan that increases the federal deficit by $256 billion, according to the CBO," Sanders tweeted on Saturday. "You're not being very consistent!"