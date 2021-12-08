Bernard Christmann is accused of tracking down his wife’s boyfriend and strangling him to death at an airport.

According to authorities, a Texas man was caught and charged with murder weeks after allegedly killing a man in a relationship with his wife.

The act was classified as a “aggravated robbery” by the city of El Paso on November 19. Bernard Christmann, 50, was detained last Friday in connection with the death of Juan Anzaldo, 49, who was standing by his car after his work shift in the El Paso Airport parking lot.

Anzaldo died as a result of “blunt force injuries” to his head, according to police. Police discovered that Anzaldo was dating Christmann’s wife throughout their inquiry. Officers apprehended Christmann at his house, and his bail was set at $1.25 million, according to court documents.

According to a police affidavit acquired by local TV station KTSM, Christmann allegedly monitored Anzaldo using a website called True People Search and wrote down when Anzaldo would come and leave work. On the night of the murder, Christmann is accused of hiding behind a tree in a hooded sweatshirt, slashing Anzaldo’s tires, and then parking his car at a nearby hotel.

According to KTSM, a forensic study of Christmann’s phone activity placed him at the airport at the time of the murder. When Anzaldo was slain, Christmann told authorities he was picking up goods for an Instacart order.

According to KTSM, when Anzaldo discovered his car’s tires had been slashed, he phoned a coworker, who overheard a person approaching him and pleas for aid during a scuffle. A coworker and another employee dashed to the parking lot, where one pursued a man in a hoodie they suspected of being involved in Anzaldo’s killing.

According to KTSM, authorities were unsure if Christmann and his wife, Elaine, were married at the time of the murder because some witnesses claimed they were divorced. Despite the fact that Elaine said she’d been seeing Anzaldo for a year when he was killed, authorities established the two were still legally married. “Interesting how you’re still out,” she allegedly texted Christmann around 9 p.m., just before the homicide.

Despite the fact that the homicide raises worries about public safety at the airport, the city of El Paso denies that there is a threat, claiming that the violence on November 19 was an isolated incident. This is a condensed version of the information.