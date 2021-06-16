Bennett Coalition’s ‘Bibi Hatred’ is slammed by Matt Gaetz, who predicts Netanyahu’s return.

Republican Florida Representative Matt Gaetz has expressed his support for deposed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, predicting that the Likud leader will return to power following the next election. “Bibi is not finished..”

“After the next election, he will lead the opposition and return to leading the government,” the Trump ally said on Twitter.

“The Bennet coalition’s sole organizing principle is Bibi hatred. As a result, they will expedite the criminal process against Bibi in the near future. Does this ring a bell? ”

Gaetz appears to be drawing a parallel with Donald Trump, who lost the presidential election in the United States last November but has not ruled out running again in 2024.

Netanyahu served as Prime Minister of Israel for 12 years, making him the country’s longest-serving leader. On Sunday night, he lost power after the Knesset approved a new coalition government that includes eight parties from all walks of life, including an Arab party. Naftali Bennett, a far-right politician, will lead Israel for two years before centrist Yair Lapid takes over.

Bibi is not done. He will lead the opposition & be back leading the Goverment after the next election. The Bennet coalition uses Bibi hatred as it’s sole organizing principle. This is why they will accelerate criminal process against Bibi in the short term. Sound familiar? https://t.co/wvN68es2n4 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 13, 2021

The former prime minister promised that if he lost power, the Israeli opposition would have “a strong and clear voice.” However, he has been dogged by controversy and has been accused of corruption, and he has already failed to form a long-term government after four elections in less than two years. According to The Jerusalem Post , Netanyahu, who leads the right-wing Likud party, told reporters, “This is a holiday for the press but a difficult day for millions of citizens of Israel.” “I implore you to keep your spirits up. We’re going to return. ”

Bennett, the leader of the right-wing Yamina party, spoke in a unified tone at the start of his speech, thanking Netanyahu for his leadership.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Bennett and the new government immediately.

“On behalf of the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and all the other members of the.. This is a condensed version of the information. 004