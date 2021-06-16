Ben Shapiro’s popularity on Facebook, according to Gab CEO, is “controlled opposition.”

According to the CEO of the “free speech” social network Gab, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro gets some of the highest Facebook interaction because of “controlled opposition.”

Andrew Torba, the controversial platform’s founder, made the allegation when publishing a National File story on Saturday. The network is commonly used by neo-Nazis, conspiracy theorists, and far-right individuals banned from mainstream social networking sites.

According to the post, Shapiro is consistently among the top performers in the United States when it comes to Facebook engagement as measured by total interactions.

Since April 10, Shapiro has had at least one post in Facebook’s top 10 link postings, according to the Twitter account Facebook Top 10, which uses the date form CrowdTangle.

According to the most recent rankings, Shapiro’s links were among the top six performing on Facebook, with Sean Hannity, Dan Bongino, and Dan Rather accounting for the remaining four posts.

In the previous 24 hours, the best-performing link postings on US Facebook pages have come from:

Torba shared the article on his personal Gab account while suggesting Shapiro—who has nearly eight million likes on his Facebook page—is only popular as a result of “controlled opposition” and that Facebook is allowing it to be popular.

Conservative and far-right figures have long held the belief that “Big Tech” platforms are purposely censoring their voices, amplified by its decision to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform for the next two years.

This is despite figures such as Shapiro, Hannity, Fox News and The Daily Wire frequently being being among the most shared profiles on Facebook, and researchers suggesting that Conservatives are more likely to receive engagement.

In November 2020, a study from the University of Virginia showed that Facebook tends to “polarize users, particularly conservative users” more than other social media platforms, and they are more likely to benefit from Facebook’s algorithms.

"In fact, the researchers found that typical conservative users, in months when they visited Facebook more than usual, read news that was about 30 percent more conservative than.