Ben Carson, a Trump official, calls the COVID vaccine a “giant experiment” and questions if it should be given to children.

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson has argued against immunizing children against COVID-19 because he views the entire vaccination endeavor as a “giant experiment.”

Children as young as 5 years old should be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Carson “definitely” opposes the advice, in part because COVID-19-related deaths in children have been proved to be uncommon.

On Sunday, Carson told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, “We don’t know what the long-term impact of these immunizations is.” “As a result, this is essentially a massive experiment. Do we want to put our children at danger when we know the disease’s risk to them is low but have no idea what the future risk will be? Why would we do such a thing? It’s completely illogical.” Officials have had difficulty persuading adults to acquire COVID-19 vaccines, and they may have an even harder time persuading parents to get on board with vaccination initiatives. Only 27% of 1,519 respondents polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they would rush out and get their child vaccinated as soon as it became available. Another 33% planned to “wait and see,” while 30% stated they would “absolutely not” vaccinate their child.

Parents’ apprehension stems mostly from concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine’s short and long-term negative effects. One of their main concerns is that the vaccine will have a negative impact on their child’s future fertility.

The CDC has disputed that the COVID-19 vaccination has any effect on fertility, and officials have advised parents to get their children immunized. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, assured parents on Wednesday that the agency had done its homework and properly studied safety and efficacy data before recommending the vaccination for children.

Although COVID-19 instances in children are less prevalent than in adults, Walensky stated that the dissemination of the Delta variation resulted in a five- to six-fold spike in cases over the summer, with a six-week period from the end of June to August seeing a five- to six-fold increase in cases.

