Being Vaccinated as a Requirement in Job Postings has been ‘Jumped 20 Times.’

According to LinkedIn data provided to Forbes, the number of job advertisements requiring COVID-19 immunization has “jumped 20 times” in the last two months.

Since the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded full permission to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot in August, a LinkedIn spokesman told Forbes that the platform has witnessed a “dramatic spike” in postings requiring immunization.

According to the spokesman, such data indicated that “companies were waiting” for FDA permission before implementing vaccine mandates as a work condition.

Although LinkedIn did not provide exact data to Forbes, it did include food production, IT services, biotechnology, marketing/advertising, and legal as the businesses with the most vaccine-related job listings.

The report also stated that New York City, Boston, San Francisco, Fayetteville (Arkansas), and Washington, D.C. had the highest number of jobs requiring immunizations.

The rise in job postings mentioning vaccines coincides not just with the FDA’s approval of the shots, but also with an increasing number of cities around the country requiring immunizations and masks for various indoor activities.

When writing about the vaccine listings trend in August, Indeed Hiring Lab, a group of economists assembled by Indeed to provide insights into the labor market, also cited another theory: Employers are possibly taking mandates into their own hands before winter arrives and other variants of the virus potentially begin spreading.

Indeed and other job sites have seen a significant increase in job postings requiring vaccinations. According to Indeed, the number of job listings per million requiring immunization was up 242 percent from a month ago as of August 30.

In the seven days ending August 30, less than 0.1 percent of employment searches were for jobs that did not need vaccination, according to the business. Indeed also noticed that the number of job listings requiring vaccinations increased across all industries.

In the 30 days leading up to August 30, 58 percent of no-vaccine-requirement searches on Indeed were for nursing jobs, with “no vaccine necessary nursing” being the most popular search keyword by volume.

According to a recent article in The Wall Street Journal, job candidates are beginning to list their vaccination status on their applications.