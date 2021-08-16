Before the Taliban took Kabul, Biden officials told Congress that the withdrawal was orderly.

During a meeting with key members of the Biden administration on Sunday, Republican members of the House alleged they were barred from asking questions on the situation in Afghanistan.

At least one person has stated that she was mislead about the quickly deteriorating conditions in the South Asian country following the Taliban’s takeover. The call was attended by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

“We are engaged in an orderly and safe retreat,’ and we have ‘planned for all contingencies,’ said all three officials more than six times. Finally, they claimed that the Taliban were not present in Kabul. They cut short members’ inquiries, leaving us with few or no answers,” stated Florida Republican U.S. Representative Kat Cammack in a statement on the call. “We awoke this morning to the news of a fallen Afghanistan, now in the hands of an American-armed Taliban, with chaos at the Kabul airport, thousands rushing the tarmac to board planes out, and Americans desperately seeking to escape our embassy.”

The White House and the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the call’s content or tone.

Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, also issued a statement alleging that members of Congress were barred from asking more questions during the bipartisan call about the situation as the US attempted to withdraw from Afghanistan after nearly two decades, ending the longest-ever American war.

Stefanik said, “I serve on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and I represent the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, the most deployed U.S. Army division since 9/11.” “I’ve led and been a member of numerous bipartisan trips to Afghanistan.”

President Joe Biden cut short his holiday at Camp David on Monday, returning to the White House to deal with the crisis in Afghanistan. Presidents can function through secure phone lines and video conferencing at the presidential retreat in Maryland, where he had been receiving frequent briefings.

On Sunday, the Taliban took control of Kabul, forcing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country. The militants had previously deposed the government in a number of nearby places. This is a condensed version of the information.