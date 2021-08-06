Before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, there was a 68 percent increase in COVID cases in South Dakota.

The Associated Press stated that days before the state’s annual 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began on Friday, South Dakota reported a 68 percent increase in COVID-19 cases, mostly owing to the Delta variety.

Every year, bikers from all over the country and the world descend on Sturgis for the 10-day rally, which organizers hope to draw at least 700,000 people this year. Despite hundreds of guests contracting COVID-19, the virus had no effect on the event’s 80th anniversary last year. The 2020 rally, where “Screw COVID” T-shirts were sold, according to a team of researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The fact that I went to Sturgis resulted in a “superspreader incident.”

“It’s just good to see everybody out and about, being able to simply be friends with everybody,” Pam Williamson, an event attendee from Kansas, said.

Williamson, who attended last year’s 80th rally, said, “We’re out in the open.” “It’s your choice whether or not to wear a mask. If you don’t, that’s your prerogative.”

Downtown Sturgis was congested with Harleys on Thursday, the eve of the official launch, rallygoers crammed shoulder-to-shoulder at bars and music events, and masks were nowhere to be seen.

The rally is a gathering of bikers who share a passion for motorcycles. Making it to Sturgis is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some, while others return year after year.

Public health specialists, as well as some locals, are concerned that the rally will once again be a source of coronavirus infections. According to the US CDC, just roughly 46% of adults in the county that includes Sturgis are completely vaccinated, compared to 60.6 percent overall. Virus infections in South Dakota are on the rise following a steady reduction in the spring and early summer.

Last year’s rally transformed Sturgis, which is normally a sleepy town of fewer than 7,000 people, into a bustling travel center equivalent to a big American city. According to a study of anonymized cellphone data, someone who attended Sturgis visited well over half of the counties in the country.

