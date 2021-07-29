Before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, 37% of Meade County residents were vaccinated.

According to the Associated Press, only 37% of citizens in Meade County, South Dakota, where the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally takes place, are completely COVID vaccinated before the annual event, which is expected to attract over 700,000 people.

After last year’s event, which resulted in 463 COVID-19 cases among spectators, health authorities dubbed it a “superspreader.”

This year’s rally, which attracts a large number of visitors, will take place from August 6 to 15.

Despite lower rates of summer COVID-19 infections in South Dakota than last year, Dr. Doug Lehmann, the director of a Rapid City health center, told the Associated Press that the occurrence is “kind of the perfect storm for pandemic spread.”

“There are a lot of elements coming together to make it potentially worse (than last year),” said retired South Dakota physician Dr. Jim Buchanan.

With coronavirus cases on the rise in Iowa and across the country, health officials are growing increasingly concerned about next month’s Iowa State Fair, which will bring more than 1 million people to Des Moines from across the state, including many from counties where vaccination rates are low and the disease is becoming more prevalent.

Iowa’s greatest annual festival takes place at a time when large summer events will draw crowds across the country, especially in regions where virus infections are on the rise due to low vaccination rates and the spread of the Delta variety. They range from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to the Minnesota State Fair, which attracts over 2 million people each year.

Officials in Iowa have urged people to be vaccinated, but the state’s Republican-majority legislature and governor have barred local governments from imposing vaccination or mask requirements, so there will be no restrictions on who can attend the fair when it opens on Aug. 12.

Dr. Megan Srinivas, an Iowa-based infectious disease physician nationally recognized for her research, which includes COVID-19, said, “Unfortunately, our current leadership has turned their back on science and turned their back on what is available to us to fight this pandemic, leaving Iowans struggling against what could be prevented.”

People believe that going outside protects their protection, yet the virus can spread in huge, dense crowds, according to her.