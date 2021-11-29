Before the podcast interview, Charlie Kirk poses with Kyle Rittenhouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse was seen with Charlie Kirk ahead of his interview with the founder of Turning Point USA as part of a series of post-trial contacts with key right-wing figures.

One of the high-profile names who published the photographs of Kirk and Rittenhouse on social media is Ron Filipkowski, a Republican attorney who resigned from a Florida state commission in December 2020 in protest of the raid at the home of former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones.

After being cleared of all charges for killing two people and injuring one during a Black Lives Matters rally in Kenosha in August 2020, Kirk, a contributor to The Washington Newsday, told Politico that he would be interviewing Rittenhouse on his podcast show.

Kirk told Politico, “Kyle is absolutely innocent.” “However, this case is about more than Kyle.

“It’s about the rule of law, the Constitution, the 2nd Amendment, and the right to self-defense in the face of a violent mob.” It’s about whether an American citizen will have access to an impartial jury of their peers who will not be intimidated by threats of riots if an innocent guy is acquitted.” Kirk also stated that Rittenhouse would be making an appearance on his show on November 19th.

Kirk added, “I’m glad to hear Kyle is now a hero of the American right.” “I’m going to be a part of it, in platforming him, and I believe he should be an American hero.” It’s Charlie Kirk’s time to meet with Rittenhouse, the right’s new hero. pic.twitter.com/wRSOhKqJ1a Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) is a Twitter user. 28 November 2021 Rittenhouse was hailed as a hero and patriot who was acting in self-defense that night in Kenosha by a number of conservative figures even before his acrimonious trial began.

He continues to be hailed by the right now that he has been absolved of the murder allegations against him.

Tucker Carlson of Fox News interviewed Rittenhouse, and GOP House Republicans Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, and Madison Cawthorn all offered him an internship position in their offices, which he declined.

Donald Trump, the former president, was another individual who continued to demonstrate his support.