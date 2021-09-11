Before the feds can arrest him on charges of child sex exploitation, a Republican judge commits suicide.

Jonathan G. Newell, a 50-year-old Maryland judge, killed himself to escape being charged with child exploitation.

Newell was found dead in his Henderson home at 6:43 a.m. on Friday. According to the US Attorney’s Office, he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as federal officials approached him to arrest him.

Following a police raid on his house, truck, and judicial office on July 24, the judge took a leave of absence from the bench. According to The Baltimore Sun, the raid occurred when a child he brought on a Hooper’s Island shooting trip accused him of placing a camera in the restroom of Newell’s hunting lodge.

On July 23, the child informed his parents about the purported camera. The child’s parents notified legal authorities right away.

Newell denied knowing anything about the camera when confronted by authorities at his residence. During the altercation, the judge asked if he may charge his phone in a different room.

Authorities said they saw Newell hold his closed right hand in front of his lips as he leaned down to plug in his phone. The FBI claimed in charge filings that they then heard crunching noises and saw him sipping water from a cup on his dresser.

Legal officials took him to the hospital right away and obtained a warrant to have a CT scan performed on him. He had consumed a “foreign object,” according to the scan. The memory card from the alleged concealed camera in his hunting lodge bathroom, according to the FBI.

Authorities discovered a hard disk containing multiple videos of young males showering at his residence. The judge may be seen setting up the camera in at least one video, according to the FBI. He investigates a child’s bare body for ticks in another video.

In her criminal complaint, FBI Special Agent Rachel Corn noted, “At least two of the male [accusers]stated they were naked when Newell checked them for ticks.” “One stated that Newell moved his own genitalia to look for ticks, and the other first did not recall if Newell touched his genitalia, but then stated that Newell moved the minor’s genitalia once or twice to look for ticks,” according to the report.

The attorneys for the two boys who were taken on Nevell’s hunting outings sent the letter on August 4th. This is a condensed version of the information.