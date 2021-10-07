Before the attack, the court returned seized firearms to the hospital shooting suspect.

According to recently released documents, a man accused of fatally shooting a colleague at a Philadelphia hospital on Monday successfully petitioned a local judge to have three confiscated firearms returned to him in the months leading up to the attack.

Stacey Hayes, 55, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Anrae James, 43, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Monday morning. Hayes is also charged with four counts of attempted murder and other offenses for allegedly firing at officers responding to a complaint of gunshots in Philadelphia’s Parkside neighborhood at 1.30 a.m. on the same day.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, officers discovered a suspect wearing body armor and carrying many firearms. She claimed that after the suspect started shooting, four cops returned fire, hitting him in the upper torso and neck.

Two officers were shot as well, one in the elbow and the other in the nose. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

Court documents show that after the attack, officials seized three firearms from Hayes in August 2020, before returning them in June 2021.

According to records obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Police Department was ordered to return the weaponry and ammo to Hayes, which included a handgun, a shotgun, and an AR-15 rifle. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, court filings do not indicate why the guns were confiscated from him.

Hayes, however, filed a motion in April asking a judge to order police to return his property “because the property was purchased legally by me, I didn’t commit any crime, and I feel like the property should be returned to me because I am not a threat to anyone,” according to court documents obtained by local station WCAU.

“All I want is to be able to defend myself and my family if the need arises.”

Surveillance footage showed Hayes exiting an elevator and “going right toward” James before opening fire, Chief Inspector Frank Vanore told The Inquirer on Tuesday.

Vanore noted that it was unclear whether Hayes was supposed to be working at the time of the incident, but detectives believe he entered the facility through an employee entrance.

Detectives, according to Vanore, are still attempting to find out what happened.