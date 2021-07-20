Before the 2024 election, Ron DeSantis goes all-in on the Cuba fight.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the effects of immigration into his state during a press conference in Texas this past weekend alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott about the border.

However, in a subsequent interview with Fox News, DeSantis linked immigration to the problem he has been focusing on for the past week: the misery of Cubans revolting against the Cuban regime.

DeSantis stated, “It’s a double standard.” “They have a hundred-fold stronger case for political persecution as a result of fleeing a communist dictatorship than the other migrants crossing the border, who are primarily looking for better economic opportunities.”

DeSantis has seemed intent on using his role as governor of the state where the heart of the U.S. Cuban-American community resides to support the protests since images and video of Cubans taking to the streets to protest the government and lack of food and medicine reached cable news and social media.

Democrats, on the other hand, doubt his genuine interest in Cuba, claiming it is just political ahead of a reelection campaign for governor and a prospective presidential candidacy.

Former Florida congressman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell said of DeSantis’ claim that Biden treats Cubans differently at the border, “It’s obviously a falsehood, he’s lying to get political points.”

“Someone has to inform DeSantis that hundreds of Cubans seeking asylum at the border were deported by the Trump administration,” she said. “They were the ones who shut down the embassy, and hundreds of Cuban families were pleading for the reintroduction of the Cuban family reunion program.”

The governor has been busy, hosting a roundtable discussion with Cuban exiles, Republican elected leaders, and activists at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora. They urged the Biden administration to encourage dissidents and to work with the White House to improve internet access for Cubans.

Republicans in Florida stated that DeSantis is no stranger to the Cuban issue, and that his choice of Cuban-American Jeanette Nuez as his lieutenant governor demonstrates not just his respect for the topic, but also his knowledge of it.

But it’s not only about DeSantis being pro-Cuba, according to Nelson Diaz, the former chair of the Miami-Dade Republican Party.

