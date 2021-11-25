Before Thanksgiving, a Texas man was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, police in Texas are investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a north Austin Walmart.

According to KXAN, at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, someone called 911 to report a guy had been shot at the Walmart on Norwood Park Boulevard, near U.S. 183 and Interstate 35. Officers discovered the man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

Before emergency services arrived, police attempted to save the man’s life. The man was taken to the hospital by emergency services, where he died.

“The gunfire occurred in the Walmart parking lot, not inside the store,” Austin police officer Juan Asencio told KXAN. “Right present, we don’t have very good descriptions. We are aware that there are several suspects.” The incident occurred while the store was still open, according to police. Homicide investigators met with witnesses and reviewed store CCTV footage on Wednesday night and Thursday. The Austin Police Department has been approached for comment by the Washington Newsday.

Recently, there have been a number of shootings in Austin. A person was hospitalized only a week ago following a shooting in the heart of Austin’s entertainment area.

According to KXAN, Cyron Carter, 23, was arrested by the Austin Police Department in connection with the incident. A second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been filed against him.

One of the injured men was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life threatening, so he was treated. Carter allegedly fled the scene of the shooting in a car, but police tracked him down and arrested him shortly after.

A 19-year-old male was shot and murdered in a shooting in Country Aire Mobile Home Park in West Austin on November 4.

Brian Ocampo was found with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a black BMW by police and emergency personnel that evening, before being pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

According to authorities, two guys got into a dispute on October 27 and one of them shot the other. Police identified the man who was shot as 22-year-old James Paul Fulda Jr., who died at the scene at the Austin Motor Inn, 11400 N. Interstate 35.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Texas has a firearm injury fatality rate of 12.7 per 100,000. (CDC). In Texas, there were 3,683 gun-related deaths. This is a condensed version of the information.