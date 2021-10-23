Before taking the job, the Head Armorer on Alec Baldwin’s film “Rust” was “nervous” about his level of experience.

One month before Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer on set with a loaded prop gun, the head armorer for the film Rust expressed reservations about her job experience.

According to the New York Post, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, told the podcast Voices of the West in September that she almost didn’t take the job as lead gun handler because she wasn’t sure if she was “ready.”

“You know, I was extremely scared about it at first, and I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure whether I was ready,” Gutierrez-Reed said at the time. “But, doing it, like, it went really well.”

Rust was only Gutierrez-second Reed’s film as a head armorer, according to the podcast. She is the daughter of veteran Hollywood armorer Thell Reed. The main gun handler went on to say that inserting blanks into props made her particularly uneasy.

“I guess the scariest part for me was loading blanks because I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know anything about it,'” she explained. Her veteran father, on the other hand, assisted her in her training.

Last month, Gutierrez-Reed made statements that foreshadowed Thursday’s tragedy, in which Baldwin discharged a loaded prop gun, killing the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring writer-director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was handed the rifle by assistant director Dave Halls, who assured him it was a “cold gun”—meaning it wasn’t loaded with live rounds—shortly before the horrific incident near Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to court filings.

According to the Associated Press, neither Halls nor Baldwin were aware that the rifle was loaded.

Hutchins was shot in the chest and died shortly after, while Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded in the shoulder and was injured.

Baldwin wrote on Friday, “There are no words to express my sorrow and anguish on the horrific tragedy that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and much loved colleague of ours.” “I’m totally participating with the police inquiry, and I’ve been in contact with her husband to offer him and his family my support. My heart breaks for Halyna’s husband, their son, and everyone who knew and loved her.” An armorer was interviewed by police shortly after the incident. This is a condensed version of the information.