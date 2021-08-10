Before selling on Etsy, you can now ‘Karen Check’ a potential buyer.

On applications like TikTok, “Karens” have become a permanent presence, with a near-daily outburst of public indignation. On the other hand, one TikToker has now revealed how to deal with Karens on Etsy.

To nearly two million viewers, TikTok user @badjujumask questioned, “Did you know there is a Karen checking for Etsy customers?” “We can observe if they consistently leave negative reviews.”

Karenchecker.com does exactly what it says on the tin: it scans a buyer’s account to learn more about their past and how much they act like a “Karen.”

Suspicious sellers can paste their username into the website or download the Chrome extension, which allows them to scan directly from Etsy.

Although Etsy does not display account review history, the information can be obtained by the public using its API. Karen Check gathers this data and displays it prominently so sellers can see if the account has a history of filing unfair complaints.

“As online vendors, we understand that customers aren’t always happy, and the majority of us are dedicated to making things right when something goes wrong. We also recognize that some consumers are utterly unreachable, which can be extremely discouraging,” the Karen Check website explains.

“For young businesses, one unwarranted negative review might derail their chances of success. My goal is that people will use this tool in a fair manner. There are a lot of poor merchants out there, and in some situations, bad ratings are legitimate. Karen red flags include a long history of negative with no sign the buyer cooperated with the seller, and sellers have the authority and right to cancel agreements with these buyers.”

Users have claimed success with the site since it was founded in the summer of 2020 by software designer Sue Kim, despite the fact that it is currently gaining popularity because to the popular TikTok video.

Reddit users have flocked to tell stories about how the Karen Check has helped them sell on Etsy.

