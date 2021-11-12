Before returning home, a 6-year-lost old’s Teddy Bear becomes the Park Ranger’s ‘Mascot.’

According to the Associated Press, a missing teddy bear went on a wild adventure with park rangers in Glacier National Park before being returned to the little girl who thought she’d lost it forever.

Naomi Pascal, a 6-year-old Ethiopian orphan, kept her teddy bear ever since she was adopted. Teddy accompanied her on every family vacation, but she abandoned it on a Glacier hiking trail.

Terri Hayden, a trip companion, was unable to return and search for Teddy before the trail was blocked for the season due to snow. She reported the bear to park officials in the hopes that it would be returned to the lost-and-found.

Teddy was seen resting on melting snow towards the end of Hidden Lake Trail by Ranger Tom Mazzarisi, a bear expert in Glacier.

“Items that aren’t worth a lot of money are usually thrown aside,” Mazzarisi remarked. He had no idea the plush animal had been reported missing, but he couldn’t bring himself to throw it away.

“I immediately put him on the dash of my patrol truck… it was a wonderful little mascot,” Mazzarisi said when he returned to work in April.

In late September, Hayden returned to Glacier with other family members and discovered a stuffed bear in a ranger’s truck.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“I’m a believer,” Hayden explained. “OK Lord, if this bear is around, please put that bear in my path and let me come home with that bear today,” I said that morning. After being sent back from a route that had been blocked due to bear activity, Hayden and her adult niece, a photographer with cancer, discovered a teddy bear in a ranger’s truck.

She snapped a photo and texted it to Addie Pascal, who confirmed it was Teddy right away.

The ranger’s truck, unfortunately, was locked. It was Mazzarisi’s day off, and the keys were in the hands of another ranger who was working on the path. They spotted other rangers and left a letter on the truck.

“I’m hyperventilating as I sprint up to these rangers,” Hayden explained. “And I’m saying, ‘There’s a bear sitting on the dashboard of a truck down at the trailhead.'” Mazzarisi got a new teddy bear from Hayden. He. This is a condensed version of the information.