Before rapping a child, a church leader is accused of smoking meth with her.

Brian Pounds, a 45-year-old Texas clergyman, has been charged with supplying drugs to a 15-year-old girl before rapping her repeatedly.

Pounds served as a minister at Vernon’s First Assembly of God, a Christian congregation in Vernon, a hamlet in central North Texas. He is no longer listed as a leader on the church’s website.

Initially, the girl’s family had taken her to Pounds for counseling. He eventually found her work cleaning the houses of the elderly. He would often meet with her secretly at the church for “counseling sessions,” according to KFDX. The girl later claimed that the sessions included drugs and rape.

The girl’s mother had no idea where her daughter was on July 1. According to a police document, Pounds had booked a motel room with the girl under his own name. Later, the mother tracked down her daughter at a neighboring Walmart and took her to the police station.

The daughter admitted to having smoked meth and had sex with Pounds earlier in the day. Pounds choked the girl with both hands on her neck during the sex, according to an arrest affidavit submitted by a Vernon police officer.

Pounds had also had intercourse with the girl several times in the previous month, according to the girl. He had committed the first two acts of rape and meth use at the church, she claimed.

The kid was transferred to United Regional Health Care in Wichita Falls, a metropolitan hospital about 55 miles southeast of Vernon, due to her bad reaction to the methamphetamines. Doctors discovered meth in the girl’s bloodstream there. According to the affidavit, police discovered meth evidence in the motel room.

Pounds denied having sexual relations with the young lady.

Last Friday, he was apprehended by the police. He was arrested and taken to the Wichita County Jail. He faces charges of child sexual assault and supply of a controlled drug to a juvenile. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Vernon police are being assisted by Texas Rangers in their investigation.

According to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, child rape is unfortunately a prevalent problem in the United States (RAINN). Child Protective Services agencies in the United States confirm or uncover significant evidence of child sexual abuse every nine minutes. This is a condensed version of the information.