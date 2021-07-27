Before Officers Testify, McCarthy Slams the ‘Partisan-Based’ 1/6 Commission.

Republican House leaders argue that the bipartisan House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is partisan and should instead focus on whether Speaker Nancy Pelosi should have done more to secure the Capitol.

During a press conference an hour before the committee meeting on January 6, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said, “The Speaker is trying to cover up what happened on January 6.” “Why were we so unprepared on that particular day, and how can we ensure that this never happens again?”

McCarthy and his followers said Pelosi, a California Democrat, was reluctant to act when a mob of Trump fans rushed the Capitol, hurting police officers and forcing members and Vice President Mike Pence to be carried away to safety.

McCarthy described the investigation as “biased.”

“This is the first time in the history of a select committee that the Speaker has attempted to predetermine what questions could be answered and what outcomes would occur,” he said.

None of them would talk about Trump’s part in rousing a mob before the violence, when he told them to march to the Capitol to disrupt Joe Biden’s certification as the 2020 presidential election winner.

Pelosi, who was one of the protestors’ main targets, has denied any involvement in the disturbance.

During the press conference, Pelosi spokeswoman Robyn Patterson tweeted, “Every single component of these lies has been fact-checked and refuted by major news outlets.”

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment from This Website.

Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois have been named to the 1/6 subcommittee by Pelosi, while McCarthy appointees Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio and Representative Jim Banks of Indiana have been rejected. Both Jordan and Banks have been fervent Trump supporters, voting against election certification in places where they were able to vote again after the Capitol was seized later that evening.

Officers from the Capitol Police Department are expected to testify approximately an hour after McCarthy and his allies have finished speaking about what happened that day.

“If you desire the truth, don’t be scared of the questions that will be asked; instead, follow the evidence wherever it leads. This is a condensed version of the information.