Before Memorial Day Weekend, Donald Trump slams Joe Biden’s gas prices.

“Shame, shame, shame,” tweeted former President Donald Trump on Thursday, blaming President Joe Biden’s policies for rising gas prices ahead of a big holiday weekend that kicks off summer travel.

“I’m sorry to inform, the gasoline prices you will face are substantially higher than they were just a few months ago, when gasoline was around $2 a gallon,” Trump said in a statement. “Remember how terrific of a job Donald Trump accomplished as President as you watch the meter tick and your dollars build up.”

The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Washington Newsday.

When the Colonial Pipeline, one of the largest petroleum sources in the Southeast, was hacked by overseas hackers earlier this month, gas prices skyrocketed.

Major disruptions were recorded in several areas, driving up demand.

Meanwhile, AAA Tourism predicts a significant increase in travel this year as the coronavirus pandemic has decreased, owing in part to increased vaccines.

According to AAA, more than 37 million individuals will travel 50 miles or more from home from Thursday to Monday, up 60 percent from 2020. According to the company that analyzes travels, the 23 million people traveled during the holiday season in 2020 amid the epidemic was the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.

The group however warns that things haven’t yet returned to normal, adding that the uptick marks a 13 percent decrease in passengers compared to 2019.

Leaders, on the other hand, have voiced optimism.

According to Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, “as more people acquire the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence builds, Americans are expressing a great willingness to travel this Memorial Day.” “This pent-up demand will result in a big rise in Memorial Day travel, which is a strong indication of summer travel, albeit we must all remember to take key safety precautions.”

Trump has taken to sending reporters remarks attacking the now-president since his suspension from Twitter, Facebook, and other social media accounts, while Trump continues to argue, without evidence, that he won the 2020 election and should be president.

As a matter of national security, Trump made a point of supporting domestic oil and gas production.

“Russia and the Middle East will be making a fortune on this very soon.” This is a condensed version of the information.