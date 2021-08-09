Before leaping into the air and spinning four times, a shark joins a surfer on a wave.

After riding the same wave as a neighboring surfer, a shark was seen blasting out of the water with a triple spin.

The animal’s remarkable gymnastics, which would have made any diver or gymnast at the recent Tokyo Olympics proud, occurred off the coast of South Carolina last week.

“I didn’t even realize we’d filmed the shark jumping up just after he lifted his feet up on the board!” Kaci Allen said of her 15-year-old son, Ethan, whom she calls “E.”

” she wrote on Thursday on Facebook.

“I didn’t see this one until he was going through videos!” she later added. … But seriously, (as) soon as E drew his feet up! … We’ve seen sharks in the ocean before, but we’ve never caught video of one; they’re fast! ” Sign up for Facebook and begin sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

Holly Hardison Pring responded with the following comment: “That shark knew you were filming and said, watch this!”

” Another commenter, Natashia Hendel, called it “the weirdest video” and said she was “happy the shark came to play and not eat!”

” Kaci Allen has been contacted by this publication for comment.

According to local newspaper The Charlotte Observer, which initially reported on the video, the shark is likely to be a baby spinner shark.

According to the organization Shark Trust, spinner sharks (Carcharhinus brevipinna), a widespread species off the coast of South Carolina, accelerate through the water vertically while spinning to feed.

The species is a “fast and agile predator,” according to Oceana, with adults growing to be between 6 and 10 feet in length.

According to its profile, “the spinner shark eats unlike any other shark species by spinning out of the water in short bursts of speed to catch a meal.”

“This shark does not swim deep seas, preferring inshore to offshore waters no deeper than 350 feet, and immature spinner sharks may migrate into shallower bays with the tides. Spinner sharks can grow to be about.” The sharks have been observed all around the world, and some commercial fishermen hunt them. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red lists it as “near threatened.” This is a condensed version of the information.