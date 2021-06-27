Before his rally in Ohio on Saturday night, Trump joins the social media platform brawl.

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, has been banned from Twitter and Facebook, as well as Google and YouTube. He joined a new social networking platform just hours before a pro-Trump gathering in Ohio on Saturday night.

Trump is now ready to Rumble.

On Saturday afternoon, Trump joined the platform Rumble, and his newest mouthpiece to the universe swiftly attracted followers. However, this isn’t a replacement for Trump’s ambition to launch his own social media platform.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to reach out to the American people at a time when Big Tech tyrants are waging an unprecedented attack on free expression in our country,” Trump spokesman Liz Harrington told Reuters.

Rumble was founded in Canada in 2013 as a tool to exhibit films in a similar format to YouTube, but it is more conservative in its approach to American politics. Rumble CEO Chris Pavloski confirmed to Reuters last weekend that Trump had created a Rumble account.

Trump’s first live stream was Saturday night at the “Save America” rally in Wellington, Ohio, however Rumble execs declined to reveal further.