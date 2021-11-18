Before his execution, Julius Jones says he forgives the Howell family and says, “I Pray for Them Constantly.”

Julius Jones, who is scheduled to be killed on Thursday for the 1999 murder and carjacking of Paul Howell, said he forgives the Howell family and prays “constantly” for them.

Jones was asked what he wanted to say to Howell’s family during a recent interview with independent journalist Mara Schiavocampo.

“I really like them.” I forgive them and adore them. They despise me for reasons they don’t fully comprehend, but they will learn the truth when the time comes. “And one day, I hope they open their eyes and realize the truth,” Jones added during the interview. “But for now, I pray they heal first.” “I pray they find healing beyond all else.” I’ve never had anything bad to say about them. I don’t want anything bad to happen to them. “I’m always praying for them.” Jones, a 41-year-old Black man, made the remarks less than 24 hours before his execution in Oklahoma. Jones was found guilty of murdering Howell in 2002 and condemned to death.

Jones has maintained his innocence and claims that he was framed by his friend Christopher Jordan despite his conviction.

Jordan was a co-defendant in Howell’s murder case, and after testifying that Jones fatally shot Howell, he was sentenced to 15 years in jail. Jordan has been released from prison since then.

Jones was also asked whether he had any messages for his mother during his interview with Schiavocampo, to which he replied, “I’m sorry I was a nasty kid.” I’m sorry for making mistakes…but you should know that I’m not a serial killer. “I’m not a killer.” While Jones has claimed his innocence, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter released the trial transcript in 2020, stating, “The information we are providing today is from the trial record, and it disproves every claim that he is innocent.” The state’s Pardon and Parole Board has twice voted to commute Jones’ sentence to life in prison, but Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has yet to comment on the planned execution.

“The governor takes his position in this process seriously and will carefully examine the Pardon and Parole Board,” Charlie Hannema, a spokesperson for Stitt, said in a statement to the Washington Post following the state’s Pardon and Parole Board vote in September. This is a condensed version of the information.